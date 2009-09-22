Best of TreeHugger: Bus-Bike Design, a Living Building, the U.S. Sheds Some C02

A design for a folding e-bike rental integrated into bus stops could revolutionize your daily commute. The world’s first living building has successfully been “grown” in Germany–where the structure is already in high demand in green-lacking urban areas.

It’s a disappointing revelation that the New Orleans wetlands are the fastest-disappearing land mass on Earth–helped along by hurricane Katrina and years of man-caused erosion and degradation.

But in some rare good news on the climate front, U.S. carbon emissions are actually down 9% since 2007. Unfortunately, that news isn’t quite good enough to turn away the shadow that’s being cast on the many important climate events going on this week by this country’s reluctance to commit to climate action.

Newseek has ‘Green Rank’-ed America’s biggest companies–should we care?

In auto news, VW unveiled a new, updated look for its impressive concept car the L1. It’s slated to be the most fuel-efficient hybrid electric in the world. And Nissan has engineered one of its hybrids to sound like the spaceships in Blade Runner–to ensure the cars aren’t uncomfortably stealthy.

A breakthrough in nanotech is likely going to improve the efficiency of solar power. Elsewhere in the breakthrough department, NASA is developing some advanced technology for testing the drinkability of water.