They Won’t Let Me Retire to a Job

Hanh mitakuyapi / Hello my relatives. It’s been a long time since my last post. Last winter was brutal up here – I literally spent the entire winter doing nothing but going to a temp job & home to eat & sleep, battling snow like we haven’t had in over 10 years “both ways against the wind”. And where I camp, it can be uphill both ways, too. This was “life” for most of the people I know here, too. We literally didn’t stop being dog-tired until roughly this August!

A friend who is the County Commission Chair said he was so tired, he fell asleep while driving his tractor this spring! Then came The Flooding. Everyone was caught off=guard by a sudden thaw & resultant flooding. In my friend’s-&-my county, there are now over 1000 bridges in dire need of rebuilding, & at least that many miles of roads in the same canoe. I thought – we all did – that I would be so busy working on road crews I would meet myself coming & going. Not so.

I have a limp. I’ve limped for something like 28 years; some days really bad, some days not so bad. Have no idea why it isn’t uniform, but I don’t really care.. If I had the money, I would maybe go to a whiteman doctor & see what s/he had to say about possible reasons. As a Traditional Lakota healer, my guess is, internal scar tissue & tincture of time. Even with lots of supplements over the years, time tends to make all injuries worse; & I have scars from the top of my scalp to the bottoms of my feet. I earned ’em; I’m not ashamed of ’em; but now they are causing me 2 kinds of grief – physical pain & financial pain as people claim they ‘can’t’ hire me “because my limp bothers them” ( ! ). Stupid, when you think about it, because people are not hiring a gymnast or a runner; they’re hiring skill & experience & brains. Or they are supposed to be.. And they don’t have to live with it..

But of late, everything is about “hiring the young” & “giving the young a chance”. PHOOEY! I’m not much concerned with their straits – we “older goats” need to pay bills & eat, too. Food, clothing, & shelter are not frills for us any more than they are for anyone else.

So – since I have not even made the poverty line yet this year, I see this as The Spirits telling me I’m supposed to stay in business. To which end, after profound marathon prayer-&-meditation sessions, The Spirits have guided me to resurrect a product I had in the market in the 80s (19- not 18-) & add a newer version with a new/old wrinkle.

I made a profit with the original version both years I originally had it out; I’ve historically been 15-20 years ahead of the curve – so I should be about on the peak of said curve now, then – & the updated version may bring in additional market. Let us hope! Otherwise, my options appear to be close to “1” – living like a homeless person in my own home.

I’m currently hand-building these units, while ‘living’ on temp-job income, but if it weren’t for the Internet, I doubt I could bring this product out in such a way on the dollars I have available that the entire effort would be viable. Still, I have learned over the years that when times are tough, not only do the tough get going, they invest in themselves first, dig harder & deeper, & generally, do well enough to survive where those of feebler dispositions fail (& go on welfare; which costs us all deeply).