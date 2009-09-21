When should a “customizer” adopt “mass customization?”

The other day, an executive asked me “at what revenue level

does it make sense to adopt mass customization to improve business execution?” From the perspective of manufacturing

products, it is one thing to be a “customizer” and quite another to be a “mass

customizer.” Here’s how business leaders need to think about this issue.

It is possible to produce customized products with

inefficiencies that only grow as revenue and product variety increase. The level at which a company performance “hits

the wall” can vary greatly starting at $10, $20 or $50 million revenue level or

a revenue level 10 or 20 times these amounts.

If a manufacturer knows that revenue and product variety will only

increase over time, the best practice is to proactively address the situation by

embracing mass customization.

Leaders in manufacturing companies need to understand a few key

thoughts about “mass customization:”



“Mass customization” is a business paradigm for

producing customized products based on a specific customer order with the same efficiency

as a mass-produced product.

A mass customized product is driven by customer requirements

based on previously rationalized product features and options. Products are only

produced for a specific customer order, not for a marketplace or for finished

goods inventory.



Mass customization—an organizing principle for

manufacturing companies—can be applied to manufacturers producing customized

products under the engineer to order, configure to order, assemble to order,

build to order, and make to order business paradigms.



A manufacturer is not a mass customizer simply

because they produce customized products.

Here are some important signs indicating the need for

adopting mass customization:

Company profits erode as demand for customized

order configurations increases.

Customers presently cannot see first-hand what

order configuration possibilities exist.

Customers learn after they’ve placed orders that

their order cannot be produced.

Manufacturers end up giving away features and

options just to make orders complete.

Engineering is mission critical to validating

order configurations and supporting production.

When it comes to expert knowledge about what

order configurations can be produced and how they can be produced, the

manufacturer is people-dependent rather than process-dependent.

There is no central repository of expert

knowledge about what product configurations can be produced that is shared with

those quoting and selling products that aligns with the understanding at

headquarters.

There is no business process owner for making

decisions about and managing the addition of new features and options into the offerings.

There is an in-house process bottleneck in terms

of validating order configurations.

Customer deliveries are often late based on

customer expectations by days, weeks or months.

After receipt of an order, there is no

“seamlessness” to the process of producing the order—there are many back and

forth rework loops rather than steady, forward progress.

It is always preferable to initiate a mass customization

transformation to ameliorate the operational and financial challenges

associated with product configurability before a leadership team is forced to

react to it. I’ve yet to have a client

who has done that. Most wait until the pain is excruciating.

I’d love to hear what you

think about this.