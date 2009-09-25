Report: Nine Scientifically Proven Ways to Get Retweeted on Twitter

If I wanted to make sure this post did not go viral–according to the standards put forth by Hubspot viral marketing scientist Dan Zarrella in “The Science of Retweeting”–I could promote it on Twitter by posting something like this:

was bored watchin the game on tv and saw this thing about RTs…made me lol after i had really bad stomach cramps

Note the lack of punctuation, the use of of slang and abbreviations, the limited vocabulary, and the awkward overshare–all traits that Zarrella

can now definitively say would turn Twitter users off. How? Because the avid Twitter-er and author of the upcoming The Social Media Marketing Book spent nine months analyzing roughly 5 million tweets and 40 million

retweets (which are usually symbolized with an “RT” on Twitter). He

noted when they were posted, which words they used, whether or not they

included links, and more. Then, he says, he compared the two groups to

get the first “real window” into how ideas spread from person to

person: “Retweets may seem like a small idea…but many of the lessons

[they teach us] will be applicable to viral ideas in other mediums.”

The

full report is 22 pages, and won’t be available until tomorrow (UPDATE: It’s here). But

Zarrella offered me a sneak peak–via Twitter, no less. Below, his nine

most effective ways to get retweeted on Twitter:

1. Link Up (But Don’t Use TinyURLs)

In Zarrella’s sample, links were three times more prevalent in RTs than normal tweets (19% to 57%), suggesting that their mere prescence could help buoy your bon mots. (Not sure whether that holds true for sporadic use of French terms.) But choose your URL shortener carefully: Newer, shorter services, such as bit.ly, ow.ly, and is.gd, were much likelier to get retweeted than older, longer services, such as TinyURL. Ouch.

2. Beggars Can Be Choosers

Although conventional wisdom suggests that SPAMmy pleas, such as “PLEASE RETWEET,” would be generally ignored, Zarrella found the opposite. “Please” and “retweet” were his third and fourth “most retweetable” words, preceeded only by “Twitter” (duh) and “you.” Also worth noting: “Check out” and “new blog post” were Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.