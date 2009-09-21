Tesla Lawsuit Drama Ends as Five Company Founders Emerge

Tesla is known as much for its high-profile electric cars as for its dramatic internal bickering. Recently, departed company founder Martin Eberhard filed a mammoth 146-page complain against Tesla, claiming that Musk slandered him, broke severance and stock option agreements and caused emotional distress. The key complaint, however, was that Musk, “set out to rewrite history by falsely claiming that he was the founder or creator of Tesla Motors.” But Eberhard has apparently eaten his words.

Eberhard and Musk have reached a rather unexpected resolution–instead of agreeing to share the title of “founder”, the pair has designated five people as company founders, including Musk, Eberhard, JB Straubel, Mark Tarpenning, and Ian Wright. It’s an oddly quiet end to a saga that began in 2007 with Musk kicking Eberhard out of the company. The drama culminated this summer with Eberhard’s lawsuit and Musk’s claim that the estranged founder botched the Roadster sportscar project.

Now that everyone is satisfied, Tesla can get back to working on the upcoming Model S sedan. With an estimated $783.5 million in investments, the pressure is on for Tesla to produce a quality product.

[Via CNET]