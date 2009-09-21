How InterContinental Is Redesigning The World’s Largest Hotel Chain

With more than 3,200 hotels around the world, InterContinental Hotel Group‘s Holiday Inn is the most recognized and most popular hotel brand in the world–every second, three people check into a Holiday Inn property. This year, the hotel embarked upon a massive global relaunch, the largest in hospitality history. And after conducting extensive research to find out what was important to their guests, Holiday Inn focused on several physical changes in the hotels and rooms. Beginning with a rollout of a new logo and signage, followed by the revamp of every room and property, Holiday Inn then launched a multi-million dollar advertising campaign that reinforced the changes.