Next Generation Wii Coming With HD Graphics and New Controller in 2011 [Nintendo]

Leave it to Yoichi Wada—president of final fantasizer Square Enix , the biggest Japanese game house—to break the news about the next generation Nintendo Wii. All while predicting that Microsoft and Sony motion efforts won’t be “truly successful.”

Wada says that the next-generation, high definition Wii will offer the same capabilities as the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, while adding a brand new motion controller. We will have to wait till 2011 to see it, like previous rumors pointed out. [Joystiq]