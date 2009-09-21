Next Generation Wii Coming With HD Graphics and New Controller in 2011 [Nintendo]

Leave it to Yoichi Wadaâ€”president of final fantasizer Square Enix , the biggest Japanese game houseâ€”to break the news about the next generation Nintendo Wii. All while predicting that Microsoft and Sony motion efforts won’t be “truly successful.”

Wada says that the next-generation, high definition Wii will offer the same capabilities as the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, while adding a brand new motion controller. We will have to wait till 2011 to see it, like previous rumors pointed out. [Joystiq]