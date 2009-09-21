The Politics of Investments

Friday, September 18, 2009

advertisement

advertisement



The Race from Bretton Woods Poignancy will not be lost in

this edition of the strategist. I write to you this week from Bretton

Woods in

New Hampshire as I prepare to embark on a 200-mile relay race with 12

friends from all over the country. We will begin at Mount Washington,

and

we will finish on the coast. For 30 hours or so we will all be locked

in vans, cheering on our teammates, reminiscing and debating the

pressing

issues of the day. Inevitably the conversation will turn to the topic

du jour, politics. The tempers around the political issues of the

day will manifest and ultimately lead to concession or divided

silence. Sound familiar? I am devoting this week’s email to address

a dangerous investment trend brewing: The emotional degree of today’s

political debate undermining the rational investment

decision-making process. Many who feel under-represented or

un-represented by the ruling administration of the day have used their

portfolios to

express votes of “no confidence.” Selling stocks, buying bonds and

raising cash most often represent the “no confidence” ballot, and yet,

as I

will argue, this strategy actually expresses the utmost confidence in

today’s political characters. While the financial panic of last

year led to a series of emotional responses, I am finding the political

panic of this year contains even more hyperbole. I will do my best to

examine the root causes of this hysteria, peer forward to prognosticate

most likely outcomes, and detail how we will position our portfolios

accordingly. Twitter Me This

advertisement

In graduate school, one of my

finance professors gave me a “C” on a research report I had written on

a

telecommunications company. My spreadsheets were flawless, my

investment thesis was sound and my target price for the security ended

up being

right on the money. The flaw? My headline was boring. She told me

that ultimately my reports would compete against an infinite number of

Wall Street research reports and that the differentiator would not be

the quality of my analysis but the seductivity of my title. How

prescient. Today’s technological prom queen, Twitter, requires users

to limit entries to headlines only (140 characters max). With

newspapers terminal, content has become so passé. Journalism has

become editorialism and incendiary emails spread like

viruses. (I recognize that by default my observations and opinions

populate your inbox weekly, making me party to the mania, but my

highest

objective would be to be your chosen filter). Want to be recognized? Say

the most combustible thing you can think of. How much type became

devoted

to the MTV Video Awards spat between Kanye West and Taylor Swift this

past week? Enough so that the President of the United States tied off

the

event by labeling Kanye West a “jackass” (full accord with the Pres on

that call). What bothers me most is that I know about this tiff, the

President knows about this tiff, and it’s because technology attacks us

through various channels, piercing our intelligence, violating our

intellectual domains and injecting us with toxins. Technology has

become obnoxious. The stimulative properties of today’s

technology mixed with the limited time in our schedules for further

inquiry leave us more susceptible to emotional baiting than ever

before. So

at a point in time when the nation has chosen to debate and re-evaluate

major social institutions, ubiquitous technology and editorialists have

sensationalized even the most benign variables. Investors must protect

themselves from the resultant emotional acceleration. Decisions

made at the height of emotional energy are seldom the correct ones. So

we must recognize that political anxiety transitions poorly into

investment strategy. However, policy decisions do influence investment

returns. The key is to sift through the rhetoric and identify the

macro-policies within. Once these macro-policies have been distilled,

the strategies become clear. In many cases I may not personally like

what the government is doing, but I know precisely how to make money on

it. The Government Playbook Grow the Economy – In the 1930’s the monetary and

fiscal stimulus measures deployed by the US government amounted to

8.3% of GDP. To combat the most recent recession, the government has

allocated nearly 30% of GDP. Recovery has begun and corporate

earnings growth will follow. This is a certainty. Swap Private Debts for Public Debts – To mitigate

the trauma of a marketplace resolution to the unsustainable debt levels

in

the private sector, the government has chosen to simply absorb the

excess debt levels on to its balance sheet. Debt levels have not been

reduced

by these actions; they have merely been shifted from individual

institutions to the collective taxpayer. This has bloated the deficit

to a

projected $9 trillion over the next decade. Entitlement Reform – Over the

next 10 years the government projects spending of $43 trillion. Of

this

amount, social security, defense and net interest payments account for

48% of the outlays. Non-defense discretionary spending accounts for

15%,

and 13% of remainder spending services diminishing programs like TARP.

Medicare and Medicaid not only make up the largest component (24%) but

also the fastest growing at 7% annually. Clearly the most meaningful

reductions in government spending come through health care reform,

hence

the current debate. Whether appeasing all of the constituents

necessary to acquire the votes for passage leads to cost savings is

another

matter. The truth remains, either systematic cost has to be reduced,

or benefits must be reduced. Restructure GDP – The US and

China have engaged in a codependent economic relationship for years.

By

pegging the Chinese yuan to the US dollar at a low level, China boosted

its manufacturing and export sector while the US boosted its consumer

sector. The excess cash China accumulated simply became re-invested in

US debt, keeping interest rates low. The combination of low

interest rates and cheap imports…you know the rest. The new reality is

that the US needs to reduce the consumption portion of GDP while

China increases the consumption portion of their GDP. The US needs to

increase its manufacturing and export components while China reduces

their

reliance on manufacturing and exporting. The easiest way to look more

like China is to act more like China. If the undervalued yuan

stimulated exports and manufacturing while suppressing consumer

spending, why wouldn’t an undervalued US dollar do the same? A weak

dollar is the economic agent to restructure our economy. Furthermore,

the only way to get China to appreciate the yuan is to force inflation

upon them. By pegging to our currency, they adopt our loose monetary

policy, which simply adds accelerant to an already speedy economy. Social Re-organization – Points

1-4 translate directly into portfolio strategy, as I will exhibit in

the next

section. Debates around the restructuring of the healthcare, financial

services and energy industries are nothing more than that at the

moment. Furthermore, any re-organization of these enormous sectors of

our economy will take years

to accomplish. And, as

Americans, if we are not happy with our chosen path, we simply vote in

new pathfinders. To me, these incendiary topics have “potential”

labels

on them while 1-4 have “essential” labels on them. The investment

implications of these re-organizations shift hourly as the debates

migrate. Trying to align your portfolio with the legislative process

is like sailing a rudderless boat. Who knows where you will end up,

and you will likely get seasick. W&A’s Playbook Capture Market Upside – The

amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus administered globally ensures

economic

recovery. Our outlook for stocks and corporate bonds has been and

remains positive. Furthermore, as risk appetites improve, riskier

market

segments tend to outperform. Our exposure to small cap stocks and

emerging markets demonstrates this thesis. Avoid Government Debt – To

finance the government’s strategy of absorbing private sector debt

balances,

the Treasury must issue substantial quantities of bonds. While the

global appetite for US debt remains robust, a successful restructuring

of the

global economy will potentially diminish demand. Greater supply and

lower demand leads to lower prices and higher yields for government

paper. Municipal paper adds significant tax advantages to Treasuries

but yields tend to correlate. Any municipal or federal paper should

be held in short maturity. The government has four methods to reduce

debt balances over time. First, they can increase taxes.

Second, they can reduce expenditures. Third, they can rely on robust

economic growth to increase tax receipts. Fourth, they can simply

inflate the obligations away. Obviously, inflating away our debt would

irritate our creditors and would be the worst singular solution.

However, blaming inflation on “necessary” stimulus measures might offer

some political cover, and the threat of inflation needs to be accounted

for in

portfolios. Inflation is cancerous to bond portfolios and therefore

necessitates cautious construction of any fixed income allocation.

Managing bonds during rising rate regimes requires vigilance. Align Portfolios with Global Restructuring – Although

the US represents 20% of global GDP, it will account for

only 5% of its growth rate in 2010. Brazil, Russia, India and China

will account for 70% of global growth. The development and strength of

these economies will dictate industry growth patterns. For example,

the highly successful Chinese stimulus package led to sizable commodity

purchases, increasing values across fuels and metals, benefiting US

materials and energy names and jumpstarting the US stock market. Our

portfolio benefited from having direct exposure to the buyers and to

the sellers. Moving forward, the increase in emerging market

consumption

could be substantial, by some estimates perhaps even greater than US

consumption by 2011. This means terrific opportunities for US

exporters and

emerging market retailers and financial services firms. The weaker US

dollar will also contribute to these developments, and provide greater

dollar adjusted returns for our international holdings! Respect the US – While we have

steadily been reducing our exposure to the US over the last year, the

flexibility

of the US should not be underestimated. If the government’s

initiatives on entitlement reform reduced our long-term obligations,

the US

dollar would soar; further attracting global investors (see

1995-2000). While the US may produce relative underperformance in

global

advances, it produces relative out-performance in global retractions.

Remember that in 2008, the US dollar advanced, and the stock markets

held

up much better than those of our more fleet-footed friends. US policy

debate may be heated, but that process defines democracy, the most

proven

economic governance system ever. While W&A’s long-term investment

strategy revolves around the developing world, so do the strategies of

many US CEOs. Recall that through the first eight months of 2009,

General Motors has increased car sales in China by 50% over last year.

US headquartered corporations will provide their investors with global

earnings power, and our portfolios will benefit. Back to the Poignancy As I stated, the race from

Bretton Woods that will be underway as you read this proves poetic. In

1944,

representatives from 44 allied nations gathered at the Mount Washington

Hotel in Bretton Woods to establish the US dollar as the world’s

reserve currency. Now, 65 years later, in the aftermath of 2008’s

financial crisis, confidence in US fiscal sovereignty has eroded

significantly. With the dollar’s relative valuation extending its

declines to ever lower levels, it may seem that the world is running

away from Bretton Woods. Add to this ego blow the cacophony of

political discourse and the inflammation of today’s invasive

technologies,

and this can be a very unsettling time for Americans. It seems as

though our governing principles, values and institutions are all being

interrogated at the same time.

advertisement

Many I talk to simply cannot

bear the confusion and have chosen to increase levels of cash and

bonds.

Ironically, if the US truly is in a state of decline, the worst place

to hide is in cash and bonds, which will suffer significantly with a

weakened

currency and higher inflation. If you find yourself troubled by the

path being drawn by the leaders of the US, consider the path being

drawn by

the leaders of the planet. At no other point in history have so many

global inhabitants been exposed to the benefits of democracy and

capitalism. Truth be told, “Americanism” is not in decline, it’s

spreading like wildfire. Our share of the global economic pie may

shrink, but the overall growth of the pie benefits us much more than a

larger chunk of a smaller pie. The S&P 500 hasn’t climbed back

above 1050 because US policies have ignited growth, but through the

collaborative policy efforts of our global partners. While this shift

in

leadership may feel awkward to us, distributed responsibility makes for

a more balanced and resilient global economic regime. As I leave Bretton Woods, I

can’t help but admire the remarkable work that was done here to

construct a

post WWII global economic order and the position of US economic

strength at its center. Alas, 65 years have passed and the economic

prosperity

of the globe has improved immensely, poverty has declined and peaceful

interrelationships abound. Mission accomplished! It is also not

lost on me that finishing the 200 mile race we are embarking on

requires the effort of twelve of us and could not be accomplished by

any one of us

alone. The current G20 will meet next week in Pittsburgh to discuss

various measures, but it is clear that ex-US contributions and global

coordination continue to increase. While many may claim that these are

the worst of times, I assure you they are not. Do not confuse the

sensationalized relative decline of America with the very real global

rise of Americanism. We have not ended an age of prosperity, we have

simply entered a new one…and there is money to be made in this age too! Remember: Performance is not an outcome, it’s a discipline.

advertisement

David S. Waddell Senior Investment Strategist More Information:

advertisement

David S. Waddell, W &A biography . Click here

for more information on Waddell and Associates . Please let us know if you have any questions or comments. * Equity model & bond model composite information and disclaimers are available upon request. **This blog represents the opinion of W&A and is for

informational purposes only. It is not intended to be construed as tax

or legal advice by

the recipient. Past returns of investment are no guarantee of future

results.

advertisement

***Any data reported in this blog has been compiled from the Wall

Street Journal, Morningstar, Investors Business Daily, or various other

informational internet sites.