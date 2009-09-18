Market Research 3.0 Is Here: Attitudes Meet Algorithms in Sentiment Analysis

Reconciling the natural tensions that challenge and befuddle brand planning:

Feelings & Facts

Sentiments & Statistics

Qualitative & Quantitative

Focus Groups & Surveys

Subjective & Objective

Why & What

Art & Science

I’ll admit, when I first heard about Google, Facebook, and Nielsen studying, decoding and monitoring language and chatter on the Web and “listening to conversations,” the consumer part of me got a little bit of the creeps (Big Brother idea).

On the other hand, the market researcher part of me was excited about all of the possibilities. Market research has been stale for a while. Everyone knows about the limitations of the traditional focus group and survey. Do group respondents even tell the truth in an artificial setting where they are served finger sandwiches and paid $100? How can the group think be weeded out to get a real picture of the market? Are the right people answering online surveys? Are panelists professional survey respondents or representative customers?

The explosion of social media channels has the potential to revolutionize market research. New social media-based studies can be conducted more cheaply and efficiently, in real-time and may more accurately capture individual and group opinions. Companies are already mining the words, tones, streams and demographics of social media consumers for their own purposes. User data is deconstructed and then constructed into a picture on brand attitudes, market needs and social habits.

This field is in the early stages of development and there appears to be an overlap and competing terminology among: Sentiment Analysis, Social Media Analysis & Monitoring, Listening, Opinion Mining and Brand Monitoring, to name some.

Sentiment Analysis uses natural language processing (see Google Wave), computational linguistics and text mining to identify the attitudes among writer(s)/speaker(s) on a particular topic.