advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How to Tweak Your Twitter Layout for Maximum Influence

By Kelsey Keith1 minute Read

Online design manual Smashing Magazine is the in-house programmer, proofreader, and creative director you never had. Sure, most internet users know how Twitter works–140 characters, retweet, follow, and so on. But a craftily designed visual background? Quelle difference. Some pointers:

advertisement

A page peel effect shows users the brand behind the Twitter profile. A literal interpretation, but an effective one.

SitePointdotcom_Twitter

You’ve got to do more than just get your feed out there. Showing your face is integral to personal branding. Take it from these guys.

ChrisSpooner_Twitter

ProBlogger_Twitter

A Twitter is not the place to cut slack with the icons, logos and brand images that get slapped on every other piece of corporate identity. An image, like MailChimp’s mascot below, can be used in the page design as well as the Twitter icon that accompanies each post.

MailChimp_Twitter

RJacquez_Twitter

That said, less is more. Don’t junk it up when you’re making the news.

CNN_Twitter

Well, sometimes more is more. Patterns make another point.

Designfeedr_Twitter

Or let good typography carry you.

iamFinch_Twitter

Merging the background with the Twitter sidebar is a graphic design trick people don’t often use, but isn’t it effective?

AdamPlitt_Twitter

Kudos to Smashing Magazine for the in-depth feature. Follow them on Twitter here.

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life