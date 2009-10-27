Smart Grid America Forum

The United States accounts for just 4% of the world’s population, but it produces 25% of greenhouse-gas emissions. Not smart. Deforestation (see World Forestry Congress, October 18) isn’t one of our big problems, but energy use is. That’s why power players will gather at this forum to discuss how to improve, both economically and environmentally, the way we distribute electricity. Outages and interruptions to the current electric grid cost us $150 billion per year. And even small changes could bring big-time payoffs. According to the Department of Energy, if our grid were just 5% more efficient, the energy savings would be equal to taking 53 million cars off the road. — SS