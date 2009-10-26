Talent Management Summit: Retention Has Replaced Recruitment

The hiring rate today is at just 3% — meaning only 3% of jobs in any given month are new, the lowest since the government started tracking this stat in 2000 — and unemployment is at quarter-century highs. But the HR people of America will have you know that they aren’t any less busy. Rather, we’re told there’s been a shift in emphasis both in their work and at their yearly convention: Retention has replaced recruitment atop the agenda. That’s interesting, since most people we know aren’t job hopping right now, and the creaky economy is proving to be a decent retention “program.” Which makes us wonder whether the jobs those HR folks are trying to retain are their own. — ACL

