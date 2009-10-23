World Medical Tourism and Global Health Congress

If there’s one upside to the soaring cost of health care in the U.S., it’s that Americans are improving their knowledge of world geography. In 2007, 750,000 U.S. patients traveled abroad for cut-price care; by 2015, Deloitte Consulting estimates, that number will rise to more than 13 million. Top medical-tourism destinations include India and Thailand, where a heart bypass costs $11,000, less than 10% of the average U.S. fee. At this international medical meeting, 2,000 insurers, clinicians, and travel agents will be discussing how to win your diseased dollars. Anyone know the Hindi word for hemorrhoids? — TB