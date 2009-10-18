milcom 2009

Seems impossible, but it’s true: Until April, the U.S. Army did not have mobile-Internet capability. This is particularly ludicrous since the Department of Defense’s budget for military communications this year is $23.7 billion. (For a rough comparison, that’s a couple billion more than the annual revenue of T-Mobile U.S.A., the nation’s fourth-largest cell carrier.) This year’s military communications conference will showcase new software that gives soldiers access to email, video, and other data while they’re on the go; it could be rolled out Army-wide by late 2010. As Milcom spokeswoman Fran Jacques says, “[The troops] should have as much technology as you and I.” — Anne C. Lee