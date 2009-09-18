Hulu Beta-Testing Subscription Service

Hulu became the most popular TV viewing site on the Web in part by being free–but that model may change, reports a Frost and Sullivan analyst . The site is “working out all of the technical details” on a for-pay subscription service and is in “internal beta testing” at present, that analyst says.

Mashable has theorized that such a service would be ad-free and might contain some kind of “bonus content,” perhaps akin to Apple’s iTunes LP packages. It may also give Hulu access to premium cable channels and shows that were reticent to join the service before.

Should Hulu get more premium content, you may need to invest in this dedicated remote control, the Loop.