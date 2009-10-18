World Forestry Congress

Every year, the loggers and farmers of the world chop and burn an area of forest the size of New York State. That’s bad news for the creatures who live in those woods, but it’s also grim for the rest of us: Deforestation accounts for 20% of the carbon emissions that cause global warming. Which is why the tree-saving policies recommended by foresters and scientists at this summit are so crucial. The trendy talk may be about nascent energy-efficient technologies and promising innovations that could someday sequester our CO2, but as Gerald Steindlegger, head of the World Wildlife Fund’s Global Forest Program, points out, “We can immediately reduce emissions by taking action on deforestation now.” — TB