Whatever you do, don’t confuse the BlogWorld & New Media Expo with that other techie meeting in Austin. “South by Southwest is spring break for geeks,” sniffs event chief Rick Calvert. “We’re more focused on educating online content creators from all communities,” including sports, business, and politics. In the past, the expo has lured boffo bloggers such as Guy Kawasaki and Glenn Reynolds. This year, Calvert expects even more “social-media rock stars,” and he hopes that they will all embrace BlogWorld’s latest tradition. “We’re going to do tech karaoke,” he says, “and it’s going to be grand.” — DM