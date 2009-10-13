bright-sided

This book could be nick-named “The Hangover.” Journalist and social critic Barbara Ehrenreich saw America binge on the power of positive thinking, and now tries to piece together what the hell happened. In the process, she dissects our obsession with deluded optimism and how it has been sold as a palliative to everyone from breast-cancer victims to white-collar workers. The reader is routinely confronted with the pervasiveness of the rot: If you’ve ever called a layoff an “opportunity,” you’re as guilty as the prosperity preachers, religious (Joel “Your Best Life Now” Osteen) and secular (Rhonda “The Secret” Byrne), who profit by peddling mindless optimism. As you realize how this chirpiness has drowned out dissent, the effect is as bracing — and necessary — as a splash of cold water the morning after. — David Lidsky