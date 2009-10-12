advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Distressed Hotel Summit

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read
abandoned hotel

Motel 6 says it’ll leave the light on for you, but these nights, some hotels can’t afford to. In the first half of 2009, average revenue per available room in the U.S. fell nearly 19% from 2008, according to Smith Travel Research. Foreclosure has hit hotels as plush as California’s St. Regis Monarch Beach, the site of AIG’s post-bailout junket. So 300 affected hospitality pros will meet at the first-ever Distressed Hotel Summit to snack, schmooze, and discuss loan restructuring, and, presumably, where to buy cheaper pillow mints. — Nia Arnold

mon, october 12

Sleep
Distressed Hotel Summit
Arlington, Virginia

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life