Motel 6 says it’ll leave the light on for you, but these nights, some hotels can’t afford to. In the first half of 2009, average revenue per available room in the U.S. fell nearly 19% from 2008, according to Smith Travel Research. Foreclosure has hit hotels as plush as California’s St. Regis Monarch Beach, the site of AIG’s post-bailout junket. So 300 affected hospitality pros will meet at the first-ever Distressed Hotel Summit to snack, schmooze, and discuss loan restructuring, and, presumably, where to buy cheaper pillow mints. — Nia Arnold