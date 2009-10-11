Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day

Since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, just show him some love — it’s a bear market for teddy bears. Plush-toy revenues are down 17% this year, according to market-research firm NPD Group. Build-A-Bear posted a $6.8 million loss in the first half, a 525% decline in profit from the same period in 2008, and sales at the Vermont Teddy Bear Co. have halved since 2005. Asked for comment, Winnie the Pooh, a Hundred Acre Wood — based toy analyst, stuck his head into an empty honey jar and mumbled, “Oh, bother.” — DM