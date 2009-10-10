Half of all U.S. adults have taken an adventure-travel vacation in the past five years, and the sector has grown solidly among women — especially for no-boys-allowed trips. Susan Eckert, founder of the Montana firm Adventure Women, says that a girls-only river-rafting trip in Colorado is one of her most popular products. From her description, it’s easy to understand why. “We have gourmet chefs, the staff sets up tents with cots, we eat on tables with white tablecloths,” she says. “We go to a different campsite each night, have wine, and relax.” But the economy has hit this niche as it has the whole industry, and Eckert says that travelers are opting for shorter vacations. In fact, the biggest adventure might not be taking the trips but selling them. — Stephanie Schomer

SAT, october 10



Rough It

Adventures in Travel Expo

New York

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.