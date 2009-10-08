Food banks have reported a 30% increase in requests for aid since 2007, and it’s estimated that one in eight Americans doesn’t have stable access to sufficient food. Leave it to do-gooder foodies to find a way to feed the hungry by stuffing their own faces. At the second annual Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival, some 25,000 people will raise more than $1 million for hunger-relief organizations through sales of tickets to talks, tastings, and cooking demos by celebrity chefs/Food Network stars including Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, and Ina Garten. This four-day festival shows that opening the heart — by way of the mouth — can sure be tasty. — KR