Forget the networking and the keynote speeches at the American Institute for Graphic Artists’ summit — for true design geeks, there’s only one reason to attend this biennial creative meet-up: the typographic quiz. Some 200 contestants will attempt to identify typefaces from Albany to Zephyr, with the winner earning the title “Typophile of the Year.” Quizmaster Allan Haley (day job: director of words and letters at font giant Monotype Imaging) recommends that this year’s challengers bone up on typefaces linked to host city Memphis. We bet Elvis was a Rockwell man. — TB

thu, october 08



AIGA Design Conference

Memphis, Tennessee

