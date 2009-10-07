Simon Cowell Turns 50

What does TV’s Mr. Nasty want for his birthday? More money. Cowell, whose net worth is estimated at $200 million — plus, earns millions each year savaging wannabes on American Idol and Britain’s Got Talent, which he also created. But the pop mogul is reportedly miffed that he doesn’t get a cut of the programs’ profits, which go to the shows’ owners, including Sony BMG and Fox. A new project with retail billionaire and Topshop boss Sir Philip Green, though, could make Cowell’s big day. The pair are developing a media company that will handle the creation and licensing of new TV formats, talent management, and merchandising — and give Cowell a huge hunk of revenue from new shows. With the extra income, he might just be able to afford some new shirts and a decent haircut. — Theunis Bates