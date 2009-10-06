Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group

When this league of extraordinary gentlepeople convened in Washington last spring, they were met — as is usual for world summits now — with a small but creative resistance. “There were about 1,500 of us,” recalls Lacy MacAuley of Global Justice Action, an advocacy group that organized street protests and dance parties as the bankers and ministers met behind closed doors. Their main gripe: “The IMF and World Bank are billed as charity organizations. Really, they’re loan sharks who prey upon smaller countries in their times of need.” In fairness, some of those economies would have crumbled without outside financing, and it’s not like there are plenty of lenders rushing to offer humongous loans. MacAuley remains unmoved — and her allies already have tickets to Turkey. “I’ve talked to some people,” she says. “There will be protests.” — Dan Macsai