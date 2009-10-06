As the quest to improve America’s health-care system continues, the tech crowd is ready to offer its own prescription: Apply the fundamentals of Web 2.0 (consumer-focused tools; crowd-sourced, minable data; robust community) to the problem. More than 1,000 people from tech companies, health-care providers, and big pharma will gather to demo projects such as online doctor-visit portals, disease-specific community platforms, “the Quicken of health care,” and all manner of iPhone apps and virtual coaches. We’re feeling better already. — Kate Rockwood

tue, october 06



Diagnose

Health 2.0

San Francisco

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.