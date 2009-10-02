50th anniversary of The Twilight Zone

If Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling were around today, “I think he’d be doing things on the Internet,” says Zone historian and sci-fi writer Marc Scott Zicree. “It would allow him to sidestep the production companies, sponsors, censors.” Indeed, the butchering of Serling’s scripts for shows such as Playhouse 90 compelled him to go rogue and create The Twilight Zone, a place where he could comment on social, racial, and political issues under the guise of science fiction, eluding the censors. “The irony, of course, is that if he hadn’t been censored, he wouldn’t be remembered today,” Zicree says. “He died thinking his work would be just momentarily adequate.” Fifty years later, it’s anything but. — ZW