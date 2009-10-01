Olympic Committee Announces 2016 Host City, Ensuring MBA Student a Possible Bonanza

On just one day during last year’s Summer Olympics, beijing2008.cn–the official 2008 Games Web site– racked up nearly 200 million hits. That’s a potential bonanza for the host that emerges from the pack of four 2016 finalists (Chicago, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo). Or it’s a bonanza for Steve Frayne, a 30-year-old MBA student. In 2004, he registered the domain names chicago2016.com and tokyo2016.com. On those sites, you will find “A Balanced Discussion,” where Frayne compiles info and debates about the pros and cons, economic and otherwise, of hosting the Olympics. If the Games go to one of his cities, Frayne may try to capitalize on that, but for now, “you won’t see any ads on the sites,” he says. “It’s too important to have the people get the information that they need.” You say cybersquatting, he says “an investment in the future.” Tussles with the Chicago and Tokyo bid committees over legal rights to the domain names have only emboldened Frayne. “We are protecting my property,” he says royally, before showing some can-do, persevering spirit that some might call quintessentially Olympian. “This is the first of many times I’m going to do this.” — Zachary Wilson

