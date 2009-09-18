Announcing PhotoDialer for the Palm Pre

Cardinal Peak is proud to announce that our PhotoDialer application is now available for free download in the Palm Pre App Catalog. Our history with Palm and passion for their products encouraged us to get involved early with their platform. Early usage of the Palm Pre left us wishing there were an easier way to make a phone call when we were on the go–in particular, we all wanted to be able to place calls without sliding open the phone’s keyboard.

PhotoDialer gave us an opportunity to create an application we desperately wanted while allowing us to introduce Cardinal Peak’s consulting services for webOS development. The PhotoDialer application itself just scratches the surface of our deep understanding of the platform and the webOS SDK, but we hope it will be useful to other Pre users.

To download PhotoDialer, please visit Palm’s App Catalog from your Pre. To learn more about our webOS consulting services please go to our smartphone page (http://www.cardinalpeak.com/industries/smartphone.php).