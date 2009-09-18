The Empire Strikes Barack: Obama Cancels Europe’s Star Wars Defense Shield

President Obama’s just canceled a Bush-backed missile defense shield destined to protect Europe from Iranian ICBMs. It’s a whole new ball game compared to the original “Star Wars” SDI program. Remember that? Let us remind you.

President Reagan’s famous Strategic Defense Initiative was conceived during the high tensions of the Cold War, and was designed to prevent incoming nuclear weapons from Russia or China from reaching U.S. soil. With such lofty goals, and an ever-present threat of annihilation by foreign nuclear missiles, the program had billions of dollars tossed at it, both officially and via “black program” undisclosed funding.

It was controversial, and its “Star Wars” pseudonym, invented by a former spokeswoman for Wehrner von Braun himself, was well-deserved. Check out three examples of the crazy technology that was dreamed up.

Nuclear-Bomb X-Ray Lasers

This is perhaps the most famous and most sci-fi Star Wars like component of the original SDI program. the basic premise is that normal optical-type lasers would’ve been too slow to intercept a myriad of incoming missiles or warheads in the event of an all-out Soviet attack. If you were to use a raygun-style anti-missile weapon, you’d need something faster.

Hence the X-ray laser was conceived. Essentially a curtain of space satellites would be deployed, each armed with a small nuclear warhead. When activated, these bombs would explode, and some of the fantastic amounts of energy released would be used to pump numerous on-board x-ray laser modules–each one directed towards an incoming warhead. Of course the satellite and the lasers would be vaporized by the explosion, but just after deadly beams of x-rays had been fired to destroy incoming ICBMs.

Sounds fantastical doesn’t it? Well, it was–x-ray lasers powered like this are likely to remain the stuff of fiction for a while yet, because the early test detonation, dubbed Cabra, produced incredibly disappointing results. People were also wary about pre-deploying nuclear weapons and super-powerful lasers in space, and the systems would have contravened many arms-limitation treaties all by themselves.