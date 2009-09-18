Did anyone really expect the United Nations to have a serious, implementable plan for climate change by mid-December’s convention in Copenhagen? We were skeptical after negotiations in Bali and Bonn, and apparently we’re not alone. A global alliance of organizations known as TckTckTck is trying to catalyze action through public awareness today, hosting The Global Climate Wake Up Call, a series of events held worldwide bringing attention to the fact that we need a plan to combat climate change. Like, yesterday. From a drum-beating ceremony in Ethiopia to film screening in China to flash mobs assembling in cities across the globe, the wake up call aims to make a tremendous noise about climate change today. To help sound the alarm in your city, click here.
September 21
The Global Climate Wake Up Call
Worldwide
