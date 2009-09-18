Holiday Inn’s Hotel Stacks Up Against the Competition…Literally

InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), the world’s largest hotel group, celebrated the new logo design and hotel relaunch of 1,200 Holiday Inn hotels yesterday at New York City’s South Street Seaport with a ribbon cutting ceremony by VP of Global Brand Management, Holiday Inn Brands, Kevin Kowalski and cardstacking expert, Bryan Berg–along with a phenomenal showing of a replica of a Holiday Inn hotel room and lobby built entirely of Holiday Inn hotel key cards. Bryan Berg, the Guinness World Record holder for the World’s Tallest House of Freestanding Playing Cards and the World’s Largest House of Cards, built the 400-square-foot Key Card Hotel of 200,000 Holiday Inn key cards, and said, “This is the only cardstacking event I’ve ever done to human scale, and if these cards were laid side by side, they would stretch more than 11 miles!”

The Key Card Hotel has all the amenities and comforts of an actual hotel room including a full-size bed with pillows, an armoir, a desk with chair, a private bathroom containing a toilet (Yes, with toilet paper!), sink, bathtub with shower curtain, as well as a replica of Holiday Inn’s lobby–all made of key cards. The first 250 people to check out the Key Card hotel were awarded a free night’s stay at one of Holiday Inn’s actual hotels, and for the remainder of this week may get the pleasure of viewing Berg building other freestanding card structures, such as New York City’s Empire State Building. “Berg is a Harvard graduate with a degree in architecture, but picked up cardstacking as a hobby as a teenager”, said VP of IHG, Francie Shulwolf, “We thought, ‘What better way to celebrate a hotel relaunch but to combine his architectural knowledge and his fun hobby?'” If this is the kind of stuff, the new Holiday Inn has to offer, we can’t wait to see what other doors these key cards open up for Holiday Inn next.

Berg in the Bedroom.