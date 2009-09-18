What Recession? Designers Storm the Waldorf for Gala

Despite the eco-friendly cardboard centerpieces, the ballroom at the Waldorf Astoria, with its velvet draperies and glittering chandeliers was an uncomfortably swanky venue for the annual AIGA Design Legends gala in a year when the ripples from the financial mayhem on Wall St. had wreaked such economic turmoil throughout the industry

So AIGA president Debbie Millman, in a little black dress and long white gloves, addressed the issue straight up: “The guy who created my fabulous up-do asked me, ‘Do people really have events like these anymore? In this economy?'”

Noting that the room had been booked long before last fall’s market meltdown, Millman acknowledged the unease the space created, given the general state of the economy. “Not to be a buzzkill,” she said, “but 86% of industries said they had cut back over the past year, the most in 42 years. Every state has reported upticks in unemployment.” So, she asked, “Should we celebrate designers in this economy?”

You didn’t have to be a “Squawkbox” forecaster to guess the answer. Citing a variety of examples of design innovation from past downturns, from Cyrus McCormick’s mechanical reaper in the 1870s to Apple’s iPod introduction in 2001, Millman affirmed that not only could the assembled crowd of designers eat their filet mignon without dissonance, but with pride: “We can’t shirk our responsibility,” she said. “Designers have the ability to make the world a better place. The world now offers opportunities and designers must respond.”

Naturally, the remarkably upbeat crowd roared their approval as they tucked into their artfully arranged shrimp and artichoke appetizers.

Indeed, the mood in the room was decidedly merry, with a number of designers confiding little bits of good news between courses. Joe Duffy said business was picking up after a bleak six months, and he’d soon have killer news on a project with Coke. Brian Collins hinted about an upcoming award. Event co-chair (and FC expert blogger) Ken Carbone threatened to dance into the wee hours at the after party. And David Rockwell said he’d been flat out opening the new Disney Family Museum, and working hard on the launch of the new Ames Hotel for Morgans Hotel Group, then dashed off to tuck his kids in bed.