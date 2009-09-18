Force Your Competition To Defend Multiple Fronts

One of greatest Union generals in the U.S. Civil war, William Tecumseh Sherman , described the goal of effective military strategy as maneuvering so that the opposing general finds himself “on the horns of dilemma. ”

That means

you should force your competitor to choose to defend target A by sacrificing

target B or vice-versa.

General

Sherman applied this strategy repeatedly throughout the Carolinas and Georgia

between 1864 and 1865. He would separate his troops into two or more distant

columns. Each would threaten a different target. This prevented his opponents

from concentrating their forces against him. By forcing his opponents to break

up and defend multiple apparent targets, his opponents found they lacked the

mass to defend any.

While Ajit Prabhu, the co-founder and chief executive officer of QuEST Global, and his team may not liken their strategy to this pattern, they have

brilliantly implemented this ancient principle in what they call the

“global-local model.”

As Ajit

describes, “The company came to be this local-global model. It comes from the

realization that people don’t become smarter just by getting on a plane.”

By traveling

to the United States, as Ajit did, an Indian engineer can earn many times what

he would earn by doing the same work in his home country. Why does he earn

more? Because he is local and this gives him certain advantages.

For example,

it allows him to have face-to-face contact with his clients, which lowers the

risk of miscommunication. It also allows him to collaborate more efficiently

with the clients’ engineers, and this close proximity helps him understand the

cultural context for the work.