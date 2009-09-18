Profile

of a Change Leader: Barbara Tulipane

In

August I attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Marvin Gaye Park in NorthEast

Washington, DC. Since I first moved to DC in the late 80s this park has been

known as “Needle Park,” a haven for drug dealers and users. It was

dangerous and so filthy with needles, trash, and junked cars that only hoodlums

would inhabit it. But, all that appears to have changed, with dramatic

progress in 9 short months. Barbara Tulipane, CEO of the National Recreation

and Parks Association went looking

for a park to transform in DC so she could study its effects. Needle Park was

perfect and a kickstart transformation of Marvin Gaye Park was born.

“I

want to know the power of a park, ” says Barbara. “I am going to

find and fund the research necessary to understand how parks improve people’s

health, how they help communities and children, what their trees and green

space do for the environment, the correlation with decreases in crime, and how

they help with stress. If it means I have to single-handedly coordinate local

and federal agencies and work hand-in-hand with university research teams, so

be it.”

Pulling

together a coalition that included Washington Parks and People (WPP),

the Washington Area Metro Transit Authority, the DC

government,

Surface America,

and Playworld Systems playground equipment provider, Barbara set her sites on full-scale

transformation. The ceremony I attended took place in a beautifully clean park

with a new playground populated with laughing kids, a fully functioning

community center, a produce market, and plenty of grass roots organizers along

with many of the women who are the elders of the community.

“I

am not under the illusion that a park is created by cleaning it up and

installing playground equipment, ” Barbara says. “You can’t just create

an instant park without community support. The community needs to have input or

there is no ownership. WPP is very close to the people. They met

regularly with the people. They have the trust factor, on-the-ground people

with community results. As a result we have been able to generate a good

deal of ownership. But, now comes the hard part. We want to study what happens next.” Working together with

George Mason University and WPP, NRPA is

sponsoring a study to document how this playground and park improve the lives and

health of children and adults in its surrounding communities.

“Ultimately,

I want to make it easy for people to put their money where it can have the

greatest impact. That is why we are partnering with universities to

conduct five studies this year: We will be learning about the impact

parks have on: