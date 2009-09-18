Are Your Employees Also Your Honored Guests?

If you don’t create a culture where employees love doing their best work, why would you surprised if your customers are unhappy?

When I was ordering dinner through room service in a very upscale hotel whose name I won’t mention, I asked the woman who was reciting the specials to me to make a recommendation.

She replied, “They’re all good.” I pressed further and asked her which one of the specials she enjoyed the most.

I was shocked when she told me that she hadn’t tasted any of them because they weren’t allowed to eat the food. I wondered how servers could make an honest suggestion or give their opinon.

I’ve worked in and with the hotel and restaurant industry for over twenty years. I have never not been able to taste the food, so that I could help patrons make decisions that would match their palates.

I let the hotel employee know my thoughts, and told her that I would write a letter to the owner, which I immediately did. I never heard back.

I did hear later, however, of the high turnover of the staff and customer complaints about the service.