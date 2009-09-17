There’s a lot of disagreement about how best to move toward a sustainable future, but most everyone agrees on one particular point: our electricity grid, as it stands, is outdated and horribly, horribly inefficient. D.C.’s GridWeek brings together industry execs, policy makers, environmental groups, tech companies and pretty much anyone else interested in creating an energy Internet that not only carries power from source to consumer, but carries information that helps us get the most out of the power grid. The recovery act has already set aside $4.5 billion to improve electricity delivery, guaranteeing this year’s conference will be less about concepts and more about getting to work on projects we should have started yesterday.