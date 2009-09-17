The 11th Annual UBS Global Life Sciences Conference

While Washington spends yet another day failing to reform health care, New York is hosting 250 companies that are actively pushing the envelope in the pharmaceutical, medical, and biotech fields. The UBS Global Life Sciences Conference is one of the largest investor conferences in the world devoted to health care, and in its eleventh year it aims to connect investment dollars with innovators, breathing life into medical technologies that otherwise might die waiting for a cash infusion. Live Webcasts are available on UBS’s Web site so interested parties can hear some of the 250 speakers talk about how businesses can solve problems and drive innovation in health care. At least someone is making progress on health care this week.