Commitment and Your Green Business

The entrepreneur who practices green living in the home or community organization can easily become a committed green business owner. You just have to find the willpower and long-term commitment to a set of green business strategies. Here are five tips for getting started with transforming your business into a green business.

1. Educate yourself on green business strategies. There are a lot of websites, books, ezines, forums, and print publications dedicated to going green in the business world. As an educated entrepreneur, you need to invest time in choosing green strategies that really suit your business and reduce your environmental impact.

2. Enlist the support of your human resources. The road to green business is not a road you must travel alone. Pick a key staff member who already talks about environmental awareness and sustainability. This person can help you motivate other employees. In some organizations, it is even appropriate to design special compensation or rewards for employees who serve on special committees such as a green committee because they will perform additional duties.

3. Write a plan. You need a flowchart or list of steps for how you will implement green business strategies. This tool will be helpful for employees. One day you will want to communicate to customers how your business is using sustainable practices in daily operations.

4. Ask for help from professionals. You can find many consultants and advisors in the local community, especially in government, not-for-profit and educational organizations. Some help is even free.

5. Commit. Make a commitment to at least one green business strategy that you and your staff will consistently perform throughout the year (preferably several). Going green can be a gradual transition for you. You don’t have to take on too much at once.

Through careful planning and incremental steps, you will transform a business that wastes money and resources into a green machine. If you keep track of your efforts and your company’s progress towards sustainable operations, you can later use this information for green marketing purposes. Your customers would love to know how you and your workers help to conserve precious natural resources in your newsletter, magazine, or blog. Good luck with green business management!