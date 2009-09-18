Ant Qaeda: Guerilla Marketing is the Best Weapon of Defense

Is it just me or are the ants taking over the United States this year? Maybe it’s a Midwest thing, but having spent a fair amount of time outside over the past week, I’m convinced that colonies of ants are plotting some sort of terroristic attack on U.S. soil before the start of Winter. Call me paranoid, but if I were in charge of Homeland Security, I’d say that we are at a threat level orange.

In my obvious state of alarm, it occurred to me that I don’t have the slightest idea of what products are available to protect us against ant attacks. In other words, what is the best ant killer on the market and why is it not top-of-mind? I mean, I’m an advertising junkie and I really don’t care much for insects. Why is it that I’m left unbranded to any particular product?

Rather than continuing to concern myself with an apparent advertising misstep by the bug killing product industry, I’ve decided to swoop in and concept a guerilla marketing campaign for someone (hint, hint ant killer company) to steal.

So imagine this: You’re walking down Broadway on your way to grab a quick bite for lunch. Although your walking faster than a cheetah on speed, you’re being careful enough to avoid stepping on any unfortunate landmines. In your quest to “keep shoes clean” you find yourself stopped, dead in your tracks, by what appears to be a giant logo accompanied by a URL. Upon closer examination, you realize that the logo and URL are actually formed by a large group of dead ants. How could this be?

Well, this clever ant killing company realized that consumers were not branded to any one product yet. So they decided to use their cleverness to identify several sidewalks with heavy traffic and paint an area in the shape of their logo and URL with their special ant killing product. Second, they raided their kids ant farms and populated the area to ensure their tactic was properly executed.

The result: every person (presumably 1000’s) that walked that path, not only noticed the campaign, but instantly understood precisely what the product did. Branding complete!

