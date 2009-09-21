Introducing the Femme Den: Going Beyond “Shrink it and Pink it”

If you have to moderate a panel discussion about sex, Las Vegas is probably the best place on the planet to do it. So last January, I splashed on a little Shalimar, hiked up my fishnets, and headed over to a back hall at the giant Consumer Electronics Show to host a discussion on “ Sex and Electronics ” with a couple women from Smart Design , who smartly design female-friendly electronics products.

That’s no longer a total oxymoron, although much of

what was shown in those vast temples of gadgetry still radiated a Y-chromosomey vibe.

The panel’s stars were Erica Eden and Agnete Enga, two of

the four founders of the “Femme Den,” Smart Design’s small internal cadre of

designers devoted to thinking about the differences between genders and what

that means for product development.



The Femme Den aims to go far beyond the traditional “shrink

it and pink it” strategy that manufacturers often employ when targeting the

female market. Not only has that

approach been offensive to many women, but it misses the larger point: women

have legitimately different physical needs than men, as well as a lower

tolerance for obtuse design than their male counterparts. But they also influence 80% of household purchases, so companies ignore their needs at their peril.

Those very issues led to the Den’s founding. In 2005, Smart

was trying to help Nike figure out why sales of their line of watches were

flagging. The all-male team brought in two female colleagues to see if they

could crack the problem. Turns out women athletes were buying men’s

watches because they wanted the added functionality, and struggling with the

clunky size on their smaller wrists. When Smart redesigned the watches to be both technically advanced and

good looking, sales soared. The Femme Den was born.

The original group included four women and an

honorary guy, Smart Design co-founder Dan Formosa (“Femme Dan”), an

early supporter. Today the group

still numbers four–Eden, Agnete, Yvonne Lin, and Whitney Hopkins (who

replaced Gina Reimann, an original founder). In less than a month, Agnete will move to the company’s Barcelona

office to carry the message to her European colleagues.