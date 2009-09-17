Teaching Moments: A New Era for Design Education

Taking the time to teach is one of the most rewarding ways of contributing to the growth of our profession. Through the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to teach and speak about design and design thinking at schools that include Harvard, SCAD, and Art Center College of Design.
This past spring, I was honored to be invited to Savannah to speak at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). It was no surprise that I was impressed with the students in the program run by Victor Ermoli and Tom Gattis under the leadership of Paula Wallace [one of Fast Company’s guest bloggers]. Like at SCAD, I see the quality of graduates from all design schools getting more impressive every year. But what’s different today is that the instructors of these programs are helping to redesign the direction our industry is taking.
Tom Matano of the Academy of Art University, Karen Hoffman of Art Center College of Design, Imre Molnar from the College for Creative Studies, and Patrick Whitney of Illinois Institute of Technology are among the leaders with whom I’ve had the privilege of working, and the chorus I hear echoing in the halls of design academia is that we have entered a new era. This resonates with my perception that employers are less interested in a designer’s ability to sketch, and more interested in their ability to think and communicate strategically. Gone are the days when industrial design was merely about creating a more beautiful product. Today, our industry is called upon to provide experiences that connect consumers to brands, for it is these connections that propel brands.
By recognizing and propelling this shift in paradigm, design educators provide unprecedented leadership to the profession by producing the most state of art programs possible, not through technology alone but also through new levels of thinking among the educators and the graduates. Indeed, design educators are producing the most valuable product possible–the design thinkers of tomorrow.
