Turn Back the Clock: Is Pre-Colonial the Design Vibe of the Moment?

Over the past week New York marked the 400th anniversary of the Dutch arrival with a design festival on Governor’s Island and the unveiling of a pavilion by Dutch architect Ben Van Berkel, among other commemorations.

The events were sprinkled with references to Mannahatta, or “island of many hills” as the 500 or so Lenape inhabitants called it. If the anniversary has a central image, it’s the computer rendering of the unspoiled Manhattan landscape of 1609, with its rolling hills and salt marshes.

The image was drawn from the Mannahatta Project, a decade-long effort by Landscape

ecologist Eric Sanderson

to map the ecology of Manhattan in the hours before Henry Hudson arrived. An exhibition based on Sanderson’s work and designed by Abbott Miller, Mannahatta/Manhattan: A Natural History of New York City, is on exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York until October 12 and Sanderson’s informed imaginings of wild Manhattan is on the cover story of this

month’s National Geographic.

An early hint of Mannahatta

nostalgia came last year at the Whitney Museum’s Bienniale,

where Fritz Haeg, an architect by training and artist by temperament,

filled the museum courtyard with habitations for the bald eagle, bobcat, beaver

and nine other creatures that Sanderson says would lived on the museum’s

Madison Avenue site 400 years ago.