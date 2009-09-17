Would You Live in a Solar-Powered Microhouse?

Microapartments have long been popular in Japanese cities that are pressed for space. But it’s only recently that microdwellings have caught on in the United States, where mortgage payments are forcing many families out of their homes. Enter the Microhouse, a 100-square-foot modular home that is available for viewing at the Human=Landscape exhibit in Burlington, Vermont’s City Hall Park.

The Microhouse, built by Northern Timbers Construction, features horizontal cladding and corrugate roof topped off with the solar panel. The off the grid home can’t fit much–just a bed, chair, kitchen area and bathroom–and the structure lacks plumbing. But the Microhouse’s modular design makes it easy for residents to tack on more space if necessary. And with a price tag that is reportedly less than a compact car, the Microhouse could be ideal for wannabe rural homeowners who are short on cash.

The Microhouse isn’t yet on sale, but tiny house fetishists have a number of other options, including FKDA Architects’ micro-shed and dwellings from the Tumbleweed Tiny House Company.

