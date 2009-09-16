Autodesk’s SketchBook Goes Mobile, Has Pressure-Sensitive Brushes

Art nerds know that Autodesk’s SketchBook Pro is the go-to animation for illustrators, but what they’ll learn tomorrow morning is that it’s also a powerful tool on the go. SketchBook Mobile is the handheld edition of its popular full-size counterpart, and will be available for iPhone. (Below, a drawing by D. Guertin, which can also be found on the SketchBook Mobile flickr group .)

The app will go head-to-head with Brushes, the famous little app used to pen Jorge Colombo’s recent New Yorker cover.

As Core77 notes, SketchBook Mobile’s principal advantage may be its ability to work with six layers of images, all of which can be re-ordered or turned off as in Photoshop. There is also a pretty astounding array of brushes for such a diminutive drawing program, as well as uber-useful features like multiple undo’s, and sketch symmetry.

If you’re accustomed to working on a tablet, you’ll be pleased to hear that the tools are pressure-sensitive; though the iPhone’s touchscreen doesn’t have that mechanical ability, it’s simulated by the app. SketchBook Mobile costs $2.99 from the App Store, and it may very well come to replace your collection of napkin sketches.

