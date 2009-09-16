BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition

Back when information transport systems were but networks of hard wires moving telephone signals, Building Industry Consulting Service International pulled itself together from a handful of small telcos looking to discuss concerns in the industry. More than three decades (and a few different AT&Ts later), the group has a lot more to talk about. From wireless data standards to optical fiber to green design, industry execs and the manufacturers who make modern communications possible will be connecting to make the various entities moving data around work together more seamlessly. Seamless communication; someone should invite the latest AT&T to that seminar.