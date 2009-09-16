Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Chats Live With BusinessWeek’s Steven Adler

Ben Bernanke says the recession is “very likely over.” We remain respectfully skeptical. But to shed a some light on the view from the captain’s chair, BusinessWeek editor in chief Steven J. Adler will host a live interview Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit tonight at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Adler and Pandit will parse the latest financial news concerning the government’s role in the economy, bailouts, mortgages, and the like. Pandit has some explaining to do, given Citigroup’s role in the financial crisis. But Adler might end up in the hot seat as well, as his publication, currently on the auction block, tries to keep its head above water while fighting off the New York Times’ allegations that it’s about to take some weight off its payrolls. Should make for a heck of a conversation.