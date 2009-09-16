Google Acquires reCAPTCHA

Google has announced on its official blog that it will purchase reCAPTCHA, the company famous for generating those hard-to-read anti-spam filters on every signup page you visit.

Google isn’t just interested in the company for its security cred. As Google explains, reCAPTCHA gets all those security words by scanning old, degraded documents and newspapers–something that Google is also hard at work on, for their ever-controversial Google Books project. “So we’ll be applying the technology within Google not only to increase fraud and spam protection for Google products but also to improve our books and newspaper scanning process,” the announcement reads.

ReCAPTCHA was originally developed at Carnegie Mellon University to help digitize books, and was later used to prevent malicious bot-ware from accessing sensitive sites. The company is also digitizing the archives of the New York Times, which it should finish next year.