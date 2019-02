This one should do well on the trading floor: Puma, hoping to brighten any day darkened by a falling Dow, created the “Puma Index.” The iPhone app shows a stock index on the left, and, to the right, a model that strips as the numbers sink.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the future of marketing: After all, why would you ever take our a traditional ad, if you could create an iPhone app for a few thousand dollars?