Where, oh where, has common sense gone?

I’m in the McDonald’s drive-thru this morning and as I pull around to pay, I notice the cashier yelling from the first drive-thru window to a guy in a silver Lexus who was pulling away. Somehow he missed the whole concept of stopping at the first window to pay and was on his way straight to the second window (a real go-getter). And, since the two window concept has only been around for oh, I don’t know, at least 15 years…I guess I can understand his confusion. So he slowly backs up, holding his money out of his car window, and pays.

You’d hope that would be the end of the story, but it wasn’t. He pulled away without picking up his food. Absolutely hilarious. And that got me wondering…how is this guy able to afford a Lexus when he can’t figure out the McDonald’s drive-thru? I mean, using a drive-thru is common sense, right? Right? In this case, not only was the process seemingly self-explanatory, it was also well-signed, and the driver received additional verbal assistance.

But this isn’t about proper drive-thru protocol, it’s about being able to figure stuff out on your own. At work, employees have to balance learning by doing with getting stuff done. They might not want to run to the boss the first time they have a question, but they don’t want to spend hours trying to figure stuff out to the point that they fall way behind. So how can you help an employee struggling with things you think should be common sense?